Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 11: Karthik Breaks Down

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik warns Mounitha for disturbing his life. Mounitha tells Priyamani that she should feel sad for Deepa and not her. Karthik tells Soundarya that he saw Deepa at the temple. Meanwhile, Karthik and Soundarya are shocked when Varanasi tells Deepa came to the temple to visit them. Karthik breaks down on knowing that Deepa saw him and Mounitha performing the ritual. Soundarya gets scared and does not understand how to convince Deepa. Anand Rao's lashes out at Soundarya and Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha and Karthik perform a ritual. Deepa visits a temple where Varanasi tells her to be careful and shares his fear. Deepa tells Varanasi that she won't harm herself. Meanwhile, Deepa gets stunned on seeing Karthik and Mounitha performing a ritual and breaks into tears. Karthik spots Deepa and wonders if he did see Deepa or was hallaucinating. Karthik lashes out at Mounitha for annoying him.