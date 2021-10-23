Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode: Mounitha Plans Emotional Trap For Kids

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha blackmails Karthik that she will tell the truth to his children about Karthik's misunderstanding about Deepa and Vihari's relationship. But Karthik gives a shock to Mounitha saying he is going to the US at any cost and asks her to do whatever she wants. Soundarya and Anand Rao are stunned upon hearing about Karthik's decision to shift to the US.

In yesterday's episode, Anand Rao suspects Mountha's release from jail on the day Karthik and Deepa leave for the US. Karthik tells Bharathi to convey his message to Mounitha that they are going to the US and they will never come back. However, Karthik is shocked to see Mounitha at Bharathi and Ravi's house. Karthik lashes out at Ravi and Bharathi for supporting Mounitha. Karthik warns Mounitha not to mention them as husband and wife. Mounitha threatens him saying she won't leave him no matter where he goes.