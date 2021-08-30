Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode: Mounitha Kidnaps Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya tries to explain to Sourya and Hima about Deepa's situation but they refuse to listen to her. Mounitha plans something dangerous to kidnap Karthik. Meanwhile, Ratna Sita gets tensed as she put her job at risk for Mounitha's plan. According to Mounitha's plan, Karthik would suffer stomach pain and Ratna Sita would takes him to the hospital as directed by her. Sourya requests Deepa not to not lie to her and Deepa gets hurt by her words. Later, Karthik is shocked to see Mounitha.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik tries to explain to Roshini about Mounitha's character but she blames him. Karthik argues with Roshini and seeks evidence to prove he killed Mounitha. The two get into a heated argument. Sravya questions Aditya as to why he is not visiting Karthik. Later, Aditya confronts the family and blames them for ruining Karthik's life. He also gives clarity that he also trying to bring Karthik out of jail. Sourya falls sick and she refuses to take treatment. Sourya requests Soundarya to bring Karthik back from the jail.