Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode May 5: Will Karthik Reveal The Truth?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik refuses to eat food cooked by Deepa. Mounitha dreams about her marriage with Karthik. Aditya and Shravya question Soundarya about Karthik's behaviour towards Deepa, while Soundarya gives back to them saying they are misunderstanding Karthik. Mounitha asks Karthik to reveal the truth to Deepa about her health.

In yesterday's episode, Muralikrishna breaks down as he regrets his decision of not telling the truth to Deepa about Karthik. Bhagyalaxmi confronts Muralikrishna and asks him not to overthink about Deepa. Soundarya and Karthik worry about Deepa's health. Elsewhere, Anand Rao lashes out at Karthik for his rude behavior towards Deepa. Later, Mounitha feels elated on learning about Deepa's carelessness towards her health.