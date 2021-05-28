Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode May 28: Deepa is Out of Danger

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik signs the formalities and Soundarya requests Bharathi to save her at any cost. Soundarya consoles Hima and Sourya as they are worried about Deepa's health condition. On the other hand, Priyamani asks Mounitha about Deepa's health and she gets frustrated. Elsewhere Karthik thanks Bharathi as she gives him the good news that Deepa is out of danger.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya asks Karthik about Deepa's health condition. Soundarya and Muralikrishna are shocked when Karthik addresses Muralikrishna as uncle. On the other hand, Mounitha gets frustrated after witnessing Karthik's concern for Deepa. Karthik slams Mounitha for her sarcastic comments on Deepa's health. Later, Soundarya and Karthik are worried about Deepa.