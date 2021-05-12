Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode May 12: Mounitha Gets A Earful

Karthika Deepam today's episode: Muralikrishna slams Karthik and questions him why he is hurting Deepa unnecessarily. Karthik gets furious when Muralikrishna insults Mounitha. Muralikrishna warns Mounitha to stay within her limits and not interfere between Karthik and Deepa's relationship issues. While Karthik and Mounitha find Deepa. Meanwhile, Deepa fires Mounitha and asks her to leave the place.

In yesterday's episode, Varanasi helps Deepa restart her catering business. Sourya and Hima tell Aditya that Deepa is missing, and Shravya gets tensed. Aditya informs Karthik that Deepa has gone missing. Mounitha plans to meet Karthik to know why he called Dr. Bharathi. Varanasi tries to convince Deepa to return to Karthik's home but she politely refuses it. Later, Muralikrishna slams Karthik over his carelessness.