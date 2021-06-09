Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 9: Karthik Ignores Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik is shocked by Deepa's behaviour. Karthik tries to apologise to Deepa but she refuses to listen to him. Bhagyalaxmi gives Muralikrishna an idea. Later, Mounitha calls Karthik, but he ignores her. Deepa asks Muralikrishna not to give her any advice.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya breaksdown and shares an emotional talk. Deepa decides to leave Soundarya's house and refuses to heed Soundarya's request. Shravya confronts Karthik about his decision. Later, Soundarya blames Karthik for his mistake. Aditya gives Karthik a reality check on his relationship. Karthik is shocked by Deepa's assertive behaviour.