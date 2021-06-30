Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 30: Mounitha Getting Married to Karthik?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Bhagyalakshmi visits Mounitha's house. Elsewhere, Bhagyalakshmi warns Mounitha to leave Karthik and Deepa alone and insults her. Meanwhile, Mounitha shares the shocking news with Bhagyalakshmi that she and Karthik are getting married. Deepa hurts Karthik with her words and questions him about Mounitha's pregnancy. Elsewhere, Karthik seeks Soundarya's suggestion.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya lies to Deepa when she asks her about Mounitha. Children question Deepa and Soundarya as to why they are behaving differently. Sourya and Hima tell Deepa that they saw Mounitha taking blessings from Soundarya. Meanwhile, Deepa lashes out at Soundarya. Meanwhile, Karthik gives a reality check to Mounitha about her act and blames her for the situation. Elsewhere, Mounitha puts forth a demand to Karthik.