Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 29: Mounitha Lays Down Terms and Conditions

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya lies to Deepa when she asks her about Mounitha. Children question Deepa and Soundarya as to why they are behaving differently. Sourya and Hima tell Deepa that they saw Mounitha taking blessings from Soundarya.

Meanwhile, Deepa lashes out at Soundarya. Meanwhile, Karthik gives a reality check to Mounitha about her act and blames her for the situation. Elsewhere, Mounitha puts forth a demand to Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya visits Deepa's house and worries about her behaviour. Karthik gets puzzled when Mounitha takes him to the Sub-registrar office. Deepa shares her frustration about Mounitha with Soundarya. Elsewhere, Soundarya tries to hide Karthik and Mounitha's marriage.