Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 28: Will Deepa Know About Karthik-Mounitha Marriage?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya visits Deepa's house and worries about her behaviour. Karthik gets puzzled when Mounitha takes him to the Sub-registrar office. Deepa shares her frustration about Mounitha with Soundarya. Elsewhere, Soundarya tries to hide Karthik and Mounitha's marriage.

In yesterday's episode, Sourya and Hima complain to Soudarya about Karthik and Deepa's behavior. In response, Soundarya tells them that she will talk to Deepa and Karthik. Later Bhagyalakshmi decides to reunite Deepa and Karthik and vows to teach Mounitha a lesson. Meanwhile, Varanasi tells Karthik that Mounitha is waiting for him outside the house. Later, Karthik hits out at Mounitha for creating a mess in his life. Karthik tells that he never misbehaved with Mounitha. Elsewhere, Deepa overhears their conversation.