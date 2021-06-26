Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 26: Karthik Slams Mounitha For Messing Up His Life

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Sourya and Hima complain to Soudarya about Karthik and Deepa's behavior. In response, Soundarya tells them that she will talk to Deepa and Karthik. Later Bhagyalakshmi decides to reunite Deepa and Karthik and vows to teach Mounitha a lesson.

Meanwhile, Varanasi tells Karthik that Mounitha is waiting for him outside the house. Later, Karthik hits out at Mounitha for creating a mess in his life. Karthik tells that he never misbehaved with Mounitha. Elsewhere, Deepa overhears their conversation.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik makes desperate attempts to rebuild his relationship with Deepa. On the other hand, Deepa gives an earful to Karthik by reminding him about what happened earlier and gives a reality check on how Karthik behaved with Deepa in the past. She asks Karthik how she can help him as a wife. Meanwhile, Soundarya demands to know the truth about Mounitha's pregnancy. On the other hand, Soundarya lands in a fix when Mounitha tells her about her marriage with Karthik.