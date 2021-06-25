Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 25: Will Karthik Accept Mounitha's Marriage Proposal?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepa, Karthik makes desperate attempts to rebuild his relationship with Deepa. On the other hand, Deepa gives an earful to Karthik by reminding him about what happened earlier and gives a reality check on how Karthik behaved with Deepa in the past. She asks Karthik how she can help him as a wife. Meanwhile, Soundarya demands to know the truth about Mounitha's pregnancy. On the other hand, Soundarya lands in a fix when Mounitha tells her about her marriage with Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Muralikrishna thanks Bhagyalakshmi for taking care of Deepa. Bhagylakshmi decides to bring Deepa to her house and wants to teach Karthik a lesson. Deepa tries to learn the real truth about Mounitha's pregnancy. Karthik avoids Mounitha's calls. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and requests her for support.