Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 23: Karthik Breaks Silence on Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Bhagyalakshmi and Muralikrishna are worried about Deepa. Karthik over thinks about his situation. Deepa breaks her silence and speaks to Karthik about Mounitha. Karthik shares his grief with Deepa and tells her Mounitha only told him that he has a male fertility problem. Elsewhere, Deepa suspects Mounitha and tries to find the truth.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa's neighbor Laxman thanks Karthik and Deepa for providing free treatment. Bhagyalaxmi visits Soundarya's house for help. Bhagyalaxmi advises Soundarya to warn Mounitha and blames Karthik for Deepa's situation. Karthik and Sourya have a gala time. Meanwhile, Soundarya visits Deepa's house and says that only Deepa can handle Mounitha. Later, Deepa is speechless over Hima's question.