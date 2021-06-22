Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 22: Will Deepa Take On Mounitha?

n today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa's neighbor Laxman thanks Karthik and Deepa for providing free treatment. Bhagyalaxmi visits Soundarya's house for giving advice. Bhagyalaxmi advises Soundarya to warn Mounitha and blames Karthik for Deepa's situation. Karthik and Sourya have a gala time. Meanwhile, Soundarya visits Deepa's house and says that only Deepa can handle Mounitha. Later, Deepa is speechless over Hima's question.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha visits Deepa's house. Mounitha's behavior irritates Deepa and the children. Soundarya worries about Karthik, while she shares her fear about Deepa with Sravya. Meanwhile, Priyamani gives Mounitha a reality check when she compares herself to Deepa. Later, Karthik tries his best to reconcile with Deepa.