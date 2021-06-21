Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 21: Karthik Cries For Attention

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha visits Deepa's house. Mounitha's behavior irritates Deepa and the children. Soundarya worries about Karthik, while she shares her fear about Deepa with Sravya. Meanwhile, Priyamani gives Mounitha a reality check when she compares herself to Deepa. Later, Karthik tries his best to reconcile with Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik requests Deepa not leave him. Mounitha explains her plan to Priyamani. Soundarya meets Deepa and asks her opinion on the Karthik situation. Later, Mounitha interrupts Deepa and Soundarya's talk. Bhagyalakshmi decides to help Karthik and Deepa. Meanwhile, Deepa gets furious over Mouniths's visit.