Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 18: Mounitha Pleads With Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha demands an answer from Karthik and pleads with him not to ignore her. Hima and Sourya question Deepa about the grim situation and why Karthik relocated his hospital to Deepa's location. On the other hand, Sourya decides to find the truth about Karthik and Deepa's fallout. Elsewhere, Deepa is worried about the children. Karthik is shattered when Soundarya refuses to help him. She gives him an earful and blames him for the situation.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha praises Deepa and warns Karthik that she may not wait like Deepa for 10 years. Mounitha gives Karthik 10 days to accept her and warns that he and his family must be prepared to face the worst consequences. Bhagyalakshmi makes a stern decision to learn the truth about Karthik and Mounitha. Elsewhere, Mounitha demands Karthik to marry her.