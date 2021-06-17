Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 17: Mounitha Demands That Karthik Marry Her

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha praises Deepa and warns Karthik that she may not wait like Deepa for 10 years. Mounitha gives Karthik 10 days to accept her, and warns that he and his family must be prepared to face the worst consequences. Bhagyalakshmi takes a stern decision to learn the truth about Karthik and Mounitha. Elsewhere, Mounitha demands Karthik to marry her.

Sourya tells Karthik that she does not like Mounitha. Children discuss about the hospital. Soundarya shares her fear with Sharvya. Later, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and asks about Karthik and Deepa. Mounitha requests Soundarya to support her. Karthik feels low has Deepa ignores him. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits Deepa's house and warns Karthik about ignoring her and gives Karthik 10 days' time.