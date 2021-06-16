Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 16: Mounitha Warns Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Sourya tells Karthik that she does not like Mounitha. Children discuss about the hospital. Soundarya shares her fear with Sharvya. Later, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and asks about Karthik and Deepa. Mounitha requests Soundarya to support her. Karthik feels low has Deepa ignores him. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits Deepa's house and warns Karthik about ignoring her and gives Karthik 10 days' time.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya demand an answer from Deepa on why she left the home again. But Deepa refuses to answer them. On the other hand, Soundarya confronts Karthik about the consequences of his acts. Soundarya gives a reality check on Mounitha's character. Later Karthik ignores Mounitha's calls. Elsewhere, Hima and Sourya feel elated when Karthik decides to stay with them.