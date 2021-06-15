Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 15: Karthik Decides To Stay With Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya demand an answer from Deepa on why she left the home again. But Deepa refuses to answer them. On the other hand, Soundarya confronts Karthik about the consequences of his acts. Soundarya gives a reality check on Mounitha's character. Later Karthik ignores Mounitha's calls. Elsewhere, Hima and Sourya feel elated when Karthik decides to stay with them.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik requests Deepa to speak to him and trust him. Karthik tries to persuade Deepa saying they will relocate to other states or countries. Deepa asks Karthik for a favor regarding her neighbor's heart surgery. Soundarya gets emotional as Karthik fails to convince Deepa. On the other hand, Hima's questions leave Deepa in a fix.