Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 14: Children Question Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik requests Deepa to speak to him and trust him. Karthik tries to persuade Deepa saying they will relocate to other states or countries. Deepa asks Karthik for a favor regarding her neighbor's heart surgery. Soundarya gets emotional as Karthik fails to convince Deepa. On the other hand, Hima's questions leave Deepa in a fix.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya demand an answer to all their questions from Karthik. Deepa gets puzzled when Karthik visits her along with Hima and Sourya. Deepa is questioned by Hima and Sourya about why she left home. Deepa, on the other hand, responds saying she does not feel at ease at Soundarya's home. Later, Karthik says that he is going to stay with Deepa and the children. Meanwhile, Karthik expresses his feelings for Deepa and asks her to trust him.