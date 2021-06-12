Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 12: Karthik Expresses His Feelings For Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya demand answers to all of their questions from Karthik. Deepa gets puzzled when Karthik visits her along with Hima and Sourya. Deepa is questioned by Hima and Sourya about why she left home. Deepa, on the other hand, responds saying she does not feel at ease at Soundarya's home. Later, Karthik says that he is going to stay with Deepa and the children. Meanwhile, Karthik expresses his feelings for Deepa and asks her to trust him.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya ask Soundarya about Deepa, while Hima asks Karthik why he is dull. Muralikrishna and Bhgyalaxmi get upset over Deepa's situation. Deepa decides to approach Karthik with a request regarding her neighbors' medical treatment. Meanwhile, Sourya is concerned about Deepa's disappearance, and Hima questions Soundarya and Karthik about why Deepa has abandoned her home yet again.