Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 11: Children Blame Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya ask Soundarya about Deepa, while Hima asks Karthik why he is dull. Muralikrishna and Bhgyalaxmi get upset over Deepa's situation. Deepa decides to approach Karthik with a request regarding her neighbors' medical treatment. Meanwhile, Sourya is concerned about Deepa's disappearance, and Hima questions Soundarya and Karthik about why Deepa has abandoned her home yet again.

In yesterday's episode, Sounarya gives Karthik an earful and says that she is disappointed by his behaviour and asks Karthik how he will show his face to his children and how he will answer them. Karthik admits to Soundarya that he feels bad about his mistakes.Later, he gives a reality check on Mounitha's character. Meanwhile, Hima and Sourya return home and question the family about Deepa.