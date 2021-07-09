Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 9: Who's The Father of Mounitha's Child?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik promises Deepa to take care of her, Hima and Sourya. Shravya tells Aditya that Mounitha and Karthik are getting married on the 25th. Elsewhere, Mounitha visits Bhagyalakshmi's house. Bhagyalakshmi warns Mounitha to stay away from Deepa and Karthik and tells her that she will not let the marriage happen.

Bhagyalakshmi blames Mounitha for her state saying, Karthik is not the reason for her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Aditya tells Deepa that Karthik once went for a checkup to check if he has infertility problem.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha blackmails Karthik, while Karthik tells her that he is being patient as he believes that he has not committed any mistake. Meanwhile, Karthik's intimidating statement leaves Mounitha in shock after he tells her that he is not going to marry her. After a while, he surprises Hima and Sourya with a beautiful present. Karthik promises Deepa that he will solve Mounitha's issue and sets a deadline date. He also tells Deepa that he will never leave her or the children.