Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 7: Will Karthik Discover Truth About Mounitha's Pregnancy?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik decides to learn the truth about Mounitha's pregnancy and decides to be happy with Deepa and Children. Priyamani alerts Mounitha about the upcoming threat from Karthik's family. Bhagyalaxmi spreads rumour about Mounitha in her hospital and says that she is not pregnant because of Karthik. Later, Mounitha gets suspicious over Soundarya's trip to America.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa questions her children as to why did they go to Bhagya’s house. Later, Karthik gets into a state of confusion over Mounitha being pregnant. Meanwhile, Soundarya calls Deepa and tries to convince her that her son is innocent. Shravya and Bhagyalakshmi share a talk about Mounitha. Hima, Shourya ask Deepa about their quarrel.