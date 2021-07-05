Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 5: Karthik Tells Deepa About Mounitha's Blackmail

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa aks Soundarya not to praise Karthik. In response, Soundarya tells Deepa that Mounitha is deliberately provoking her. She also adds that she believes that Karthik did not commit any mistake. Meanwhile, Bhagyalakshmi lies to Sourya and Hima when they question about Karthik and Deepa's issue. Elsewhere, when Deepa questions Karthik about children and her, he loses his temper on her. Karthik says that Mounitha is blackmailing him.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa demands an answer from Soundarya for not telling the truth about Karthik and Mounitha's marriage. Later Mounitha and Karthik getting into an argument over marriage. Karthik tells Mounitha that he doesn't love her. And Karthik slams Mounitha when she speaks badly about his family.