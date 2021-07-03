Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 3: Karthik Reveals True Feelings For Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa demands an answer from Soundarya for not telling the truth about Karthik and Mounitha's marriage. Later Mounitha and Karthik getting into an argument over marriage. Karthik tells Mounitha that he doesn't love her. And Karthik slams Mounitha when she speaks badly about his family.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya feels helpless when Muralikrishna demands justice for Deepa. Soundarya worries about Deepa. Children ask Deepa to come out with Karthik. Elsewhere, Karthik is shocked when Deepa decides the outing date on 25th. Aditya slams Soundarya. Meanwhile, Deepa's unexpected statements put Soundarya in a tight spot.