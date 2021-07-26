Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 26: Will Karthik Go to Jail?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa gives an earful to Mounitha and points out her character, and insults her. Deepa visits Roshini's house and seeks her help to get Karthik out of trouble. Meanwhile, Deepa shares an idea with Roshini to solve the case. Mounitha worries over Deepa's confidence and knows that Anji is missing.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik is heartbroken following Anand Rao's deteriorating health. Meanwhile, Deepa gives him strength saying that she would stand by h through thick and thin. Mounitha visits the hospital and hurts Karthik with her words. Later, Karthik lashes out at Mounitha for Anand Rao's health condition. Deepa asks Karthik to call Anji and ask him to join back duty, which shocks Mounitha.