Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 23: Mounitha Pregnancy Shocks Anand Rao

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha calls Karthik to say that she is going to meet Anand Rao. Meanwhile, Mounitha provokes Anand Rao with her words. Later Anand Rao is dumbstruck when Mounitha reveals the truth that she is pregnant with Karthik's baby. Anand Rao lashes out at Karthik and refuses to undergo treatment.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa gets shocked on seeing Mounitha in her house. Karthik lashes out at Mounitha over her words. Deepa threatens Mounitha and tells her that the children are keeping mum. She also asks Mounitha to stop dreaming about her marriage to Karthik because it won't happen. Meanwhile, Mounitha gets suspicious when Anand Rao asks her to meet him.