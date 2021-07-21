Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 21: Will Anand Rao Know About Mounitha's Pregnancy?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Anand Rao slams Karthik after learning the truth about Mounitha and Karthik's marriage. Karthik us badly hurt by Anand Rao's harsh words and fears about him discovering about Mounitha's pregnancy. Mounitha emotionally blackmails Karthik to marry her. Elsewhere, Karthik gives back to Mounitha and tells her he is not going to marry her. Karthik tells her clearly that he is ready to face the consequences.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa confesses to Roshini about Mounitha's crimes and tells her that she killed Hima. Mounitha fears about Deepa's revelations about her crimes. Meanwhile, Roshini gets frustrated when Deepa provokes her. On the other hand, Anand Rao slams Karthik after learning the truth about Karthik and Mounitha's marriage.