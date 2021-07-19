Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 19: Mounitha Will Go To Jail

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tells Deepa that Mounitha planned had everything to commit suicide. Anand Rao visits Deepa's house and asks Karthik if he is hiding anything from him. Bhagyalaxhmi and Deepa plan something against Mounitha's act. Meanwhile, Anand Rao is shocked after learning about Karthik and Mounitha's marriage. On the other hand, Deepa visits Roshini's house and Roshini questions Deepa about Mounitha and Karthik's relationship. Deepa tells Roshini about Mounitha's crimes.

In yesterday's episode, Anand Rao suspects that Deepa and other family members are hiding something from him. Meanwhile, Mounitha calls Karthik and asks him to check the video. After checking the video, Karthik rushes to Mounitha's house where she is trying to end her life. Roshini visits Mounitha's house and asks Karthik who will he do justice to—Deepa or Mounitha?