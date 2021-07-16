Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 16: No Escape For Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa warns Mounitha and asks her to decide whether she wants marriage with Karthik or Jail. Meanwhile, Anand Rao feels delighted on meeting his family happy after a long time. Priyamani lands in a fix when Roshini questions her about Mounitha. Bhagyalaxhmi tells Muralikrishna that she and Deepa warned Mounitha. Priyamani tells Mounitha that Roshini inquired about her.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha is shocked by Roshini's statements. Roshini says that if inquiry proves that Mounitha is wrong, she is going to punish her. Karthik worries about Anandh Rao's visit and Deepa gives him the plan.

Aditya tells Shravya that Deepa instructed him not to tell the truth to Anandh Rao. Roshini observes Priyamani's moves as a part of the inquiry. Meanwhile, Deepa and Bhagyalaxshmi visit Mounitha's house. Mounitha fears the worst when Deepa warns her by taking Durga and Anji's names. Deepa tells Mounitha that Anji and Durga are ready to confess the truth about her to Roshini.