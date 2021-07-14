Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 14: Is Karthik The Culprit?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Roshini visits Deepa's house and enquires about Mounitha and Karthik's relationship. Deepa tells Roshini that she believes that Karthik has not committed any mistake and asks her to solve the issue.

Bhagyalaxmi insults Mounitha and tells her that she is planning to have a baby shower for her. Deepa tells Karthik that Mounitha has given a complaint to Roshini. On the other hand, Mounitha tries to convince Roshini that Karthik is the culprit.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa warns Mounitha to not interfere in their family matters. Bhagyalakshmi visits Mounitha's house and gets into a funny argument with Priyamani. Aditya asks Deepa why she sent the children to their house.

Meanwhile, Mounitha meets Roshini, a police officer, and tells her about her pregnancy and reveals that Karthik is the father of her baby. She asks her to ensure that she marries Karthik. Hima and Shourya enjoy their night with Karthik. Roshini then goes to enquire with Deepa about the case.