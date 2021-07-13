Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today’s Episode July 13: Mounitha's Police Complaint Against Deepa

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa warns Mounitha to not interfere in their family matters. Bhagyalakshmi visits Mounitha's house and gets into a funny argument with Priyamani. Aditya asks Deepa why she sent the children to their house.

Meanwhile, Mounitha meets Roshini, a police officer and tells her about her pregnancy and reveals that Karthik is the father of her baby. She asks her to ensure that she marries Karthik. Hima and Shourya enjoy their night with Karthik. Roshini then goes to enquire with Deepa about the case.

In yesterday’s episode, Deepa tells Karthik that his lenience has given Mounitha a chance and asks him to spend some quality time with the children. Priyamani worries about Mounitha's silence. Meanwhile, Karthik takes Hima and Sourya out and has some fun time. Mounitha visits Deepa's house and provokes her about Karthik. Deepa warns Mounitha and they get into heated arguments and tells her not to dream about her marriage with Karthik.