Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 12: Deepa Warns Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa tells Karthik that his lenience has given Mounitha a chance and asks him to spend some quality time with the children. Priyamani worries about Mounitha's silence.

Meanwhile, Karthik takes Hima and Sourya out and have some fun time. Mounitha visits Deepa's house and provokes her about Karthik. Deepa warns Mounitha and they get into heated arguments and tells her not to dream about her marriage with Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalakshmi plans to take revenge on Mounitha. Elsewhere, Karthik asks Priyamani the truth but she refuses to reveal it, and Karthik gets disappointed. Meanwhile, Mounitha panics when she spots Deepa at the Lawyer's house. Karthik asks Bhagyalakshmi to forgive him for insulting her.