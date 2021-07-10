Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 10: Deepa at Lawyer's House!

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Bhagyalakshmi plans to take revenge on Mounitha. Elsewhere, Karthik asks Priyamani the truth but she refuses to reveal it, and Karthik gets disappointed. Meanwhile, Mounitha panics when she spots Deepa at the Lawyer's house. Karthik asks Bhagyalakshmi to forgive him for insulting her.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik promises Deepa to take care of her, Hima and Sourya. Shravya tells Aditya that Mounitha and Karthik are getting married on the 25th. Elsewhere, Mounitha visits Bhagyalakshmi's house. Bhagyalakshmi warns Mounitha to stay away from Deepa and Karthik and tells her that she will not let the marriage happen. Bhagyalakshmi blames Mounitha for her state saying, Karthik is not the reason for her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Aditya tells Deepa that Karthik once went for a checkup to check if he has an infertility problem.