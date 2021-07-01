Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's episode July 1: Karthik-Mounitha's Wedding Shocks Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya asks Karthik as to who he will he will do justice two between Deepa or Mounitha. Meanwhile, Deepa gets shocked after Bhagyalakshmi reveals the truth that Karthik and Mounitha are getting married. Deepa worries about children and wonders why did Karthik and Soundarya didn't tell her the truth. On the other hand, Soundarya lands in a tight spot as Muralikrishna confronts her about Karthik's wedding.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalakshmi visits Mounitha's house. Elsewhere, Bhagyalakshmi warns Mounitha to leave Karthik and Deepa alone and insults her. Meanwhile, Mounitha shares the shocking news with Bhagyalakshmi that she and Karthik are getting married. Deepa hurts Karthik with her words and questions him about Mounitha's pregnancy. Elsewhere, Karthik seeks Soundarya's suggestion.