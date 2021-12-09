Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 9: Mounitha Gets A Jolt!

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Anand Rao tells Soundarya that until Deepa is by Karthik's side, he will not have any problems. Sourya questions Deepa aa to why they are not having phones and when they will return. Deepa warns Hima and Sourya against informing anyone about their whereabouts. Shravya and Aditya request Soundarya and Anand Rao to have some food.

Meanwhile, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and is shocked after knowing that Deepa and Karthik left town. Mounitha asks Soundarya if Karthik left the house, what will happen to her son and gets into an argument with family members. Neighbours warn Deepa to leave the house as it is occupied by Rudharani.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik and Deepa decide to go far away along with the kids. Karthik throws his phone while Deepa answers Hima and Sourya's questions as to why they going on a trip suddenly without informing Soundarya and Anandh Rao. A stranger takes Karthik's phone. Mounitha hatches another plan against Karthik's family. Mounitha tells Priyamani that she will make Karthik zero. Anandh Rao and Soundarya are in disbelief over Karthik and Deepa's decision to leave town with children.