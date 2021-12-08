Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 8: Kartik And Deepa Leave Town

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik and Deepa decide to go far away along with the kids. Karthik throws his phone while Deepa answers Hima and Sourya's questions as to why they going on a trip suddenly without informing Soundarya and Anandh Rao. A stranger takes Karthik's phone. Mounitha hatches another plan against Karthik's family. Mounitha tells Priyamani that she will make Karthik zero. Anandh Rao and Soundarya are in disbelief over Karthik and Deepa's decision to leave town with children.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik transfers all his properties to Nelamma's family and is filled with regret. Deepa takes a look at the basthi site for the new hospital and dreams about setting up a big hospital there. Karthik shares his grief with Soundarya. Mounitha explains to Priyamani why she loves Karthik so much. Meanwhile, Deepa comes home and says that she saw the site for the hospital but Karthik and Soudarya remain silent. Later, Deepa asks what happened to them that they are looking dull. Karthik opens up with Deepa.

