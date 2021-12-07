Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 7: Karthik Finally Opens up to Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik transfers all his properties to Nelamma's family and is filled with regret. Deepa takes a look at the basthi site for the new hospital and dreams about setting up a big hospital there. Karthik shares his grief with Soundarya. Mounitha explains to Priyamani why she loves Karthik so much. Meanwhile, Deepa comes home and says that she saw the site for the hospital but Karthik and Soudarya remain silent. Later, Deepa asks what happened to them that they are looking dull. Karthik opens up with Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik tells Soundarya and Anand Rao that he failed the surgery which shocks them. Karthik recalls the curse of the deceased patient’s wife and worries about Hima and Sourya. On the other hand, Mounitha feels happy that Karthik’s doctor license has been cancelled and shares the news with Priyamani. Priyamani is confused by Mounitha’s news. Later, Karthik attends victim's funeral where he faces humiliation. Karthik promises to help the victim's wife and children.