Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 6: Karthik's Medical License Cancelled

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tells Soundarya and Anand Rao that he failed the surgery which shocks them. Karthik recalls the curse of the deceased patient’s wife and worries about Hima and Sourya. On the other hand, Mounitha feels happy that Karthik’s doctor license has been cancelled and shares the news with Priyamani.

Priyamani is confused by Mounitha’s news. Later, Karthik attends victim's funeral where he faces humiliation. Karthik promises to help the victim's wife and children.

In yesterday’s episode, Karthik's surgery fails and he gets into deep trouble as his patient dies during the surgery. Meanwhile, Mounitha reveals her plan to Priyamani and says that she is behind Karthik's failed surgery. Mounitha manipulates the hospital nurse and asks her to mix some pills in Karthik's coffee so that he feels drowsy. The patient's wife curses Karthik and his children as she lost her husband.

On the other hand, Soundarya tells Hima and Sourya about Karthik's studies and how he became a doctor. Meanwhile, Karthik feels guilty.