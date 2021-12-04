Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 4: Mounitha Behind Karthik's Failed Surgery

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik's surgery fails and he gets into deep trouble as his patient dies during the surgery. Meanwhile, Mounitha reveals her plan to Priyamani and says that she is behind Karthik's failed surgery. Mounitha manipulates the hospital nurse and asks her to mix some pills in Karthik's coffee so that he feels drowsy. The patient's wife curses Karthik and his children as she lost her husband. On the other hand, Soundarya tells Hima and Sourya about Karthik's studies and how he became a doctor. Meanwhile, Karthik feels guilty.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya requests Deepa to support Karthik and not leave him under any situation and asks her for forgiveness. Priyamani lashes out at Mounitha for sparing Deepa and asks her to do something so that she can win over Deepa. Elsewhere, Mounitha vows to ruin Deepa's life. Meanwhile, Karthik gets nervous while performing an operation and fails to save the patient.