Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 30: Rudrani Arrested

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tells Deepa that he will help Koteshu and Srivalli, but Deepa and the children stop Karthik. Meanwhile, police visit Rudrani's house with the arrest warrant. SI Madhuri slaps Rudrani and arrests her to help Srivalli and Koteshu. Elsewhere, Rathnasita brings Mahesh who takes Karthik's phone. Soundarya asks Mahesh about Karthik and Deepa's whereabouts. Mahesh asks Soundarya where did they see Karthik and Deepa. Soundarya seeks the help of Mahesh to find Karthik and his family. Deepa and Karthik feel elated on seeing Srivalli back with the baby. On the other hand, Sravya tells Soundarya and Anand Rao that she informed Murali Krishna that Karthik and Deepa shifted to Visakhapatnam.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya asks Mounitha to leave the house and not to think of re-entering the house with any evil plans again. Meanwhile, Rudrani attends Srivalli and Kateshu's baby candle ceremony where she snatches their baby. Deepa and Karthik try to stop Rudrani, but she warns them of consequences. Rudrani tells Karthik that if he stops her, she will take Hima or Sourya in place of Koteshu's baby. Srivalli breaks down and shares her grief with Deepa. Meanwhile, Srivalli gives a complaint at the police station. Deepa asks Karthik to help them, but Karthik tells them they cant help in this situation. Mounitha sends Koteshu and her baby's photo to all the police stations.