Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 3: Karthik's Operation Fails

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya requests Deepa to support Karthik and not leave him under any situation and asks her for forgiveness. Priyamani lashes out at Mounitha for sparing Deepa and asks her to do something so that she can win over Deepa. Elsewhere, Mounitha vows to ruin Deepa's life. Meanwhile, Karthik gets nervous while performing an operation and fails to save the patient.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa reveals the truth about Mounitha in the conference and gives everyone clarity on Mounitha's blame over Karthik. Mounitha feels insulted and leaves the conference.

Later, Mounitha provokes Karthik with her words and Soundarya stops him by slapping her. Mounitha tells Karthik that his children would bear the brunt of her curse. Deepa warns her. Meanwhile, Soundarya explains what happened at the conference to Aditya. Mounitha plans something evil to take revenge against Karthik and Deepa.