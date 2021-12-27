Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 27: Mounitha Sets Up Hospital in Basthi

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Bharathi calls Soundarya and tells Mounitha has sold off her clinic and planning to leave the city. Soundarya suspects that if Mounitha is leaving the city, she might know the whereabouts of Karthika and Deepa. Karthik tells Deepa that he is confused by Rudrarani's strange behavior. Later, Karthik tells Deepa that he will help her earn money. Meanwhile, Mounitha opens a new hospital in the Basthi. However, Basthi people decide not to visit her hospital. Soundarya lashes out at Mounitha after learning about her next move. Mounitha hires a new assistant saying Priyamani went to her home town. Priyamani goes to Karthik's place which is also her hometown.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa assures Karthik of supporting him and not get disappointed. Meanwhile, Rudrani meets Hima and Sourya and reminds Karthik about the deal. Karthik worries over how to clear the debts of Koteshu. Soundarya tells Anand Rao that she met Ratna Sita about spying on Mounitha. Srivalli says that they are planning to name the baby Anand. Later, Karthika and his family spend some time together. Deepa tells them she will start a cooking business and Karthik decides to start tuitions for children. Elsewhere, Rudrarani visits home and gives Hima and Sourya sweets.