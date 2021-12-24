Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 24: Mounitha Hides The Baby

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha hides Shravya's baby. Soundarya and Shravya are tensed. Later, Mounitha tells Shravya that she has hidden her baby in the room. On the other hand, Hima and Sourya join the new school. Meanwhile, Mounitha joins for lunch and Aditya leaves his in between. Elsewhere, Soundarya insults Mounitha for her acts and warns her, asking her to leave the house. Sourya explains to Hima about their situation and decides not to trouble Deepa and Karthik. Soundarya seeks Ratna Sita's help to get rid of Mounitha and asks if Mounitha hid his baby with her, but gets a negative reply. Soudarya asks Ratna Sita to observe Mounitha 's moves. Karthik feels guilty for not being able to help Deepa. He regrets about not being able to give a better life to Hima and Sourya. Deepa

In yesterday's episode, Aditya lashes out at Mounitha and asks her to leave the house. But she refuses to leave and blames Aditya for kidnapping her baby. Meanwhile, Hima and Sourya are shocked to see that the baby stops crying when Karthik takes him. Elsewhere, Rudrarani warns Koteshu to mind his business and tells him Karthik had signed the agreement to clear his debts. Mounitha provokes Soundarya with her words. But Soundarya warns her to stay away.