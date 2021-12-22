Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 22: Karthik Holds Mounitha's Baby

In today's episode of Karthika Deepa, Aditya lashes out at Mounitha and asks her to leave the house. But she refuses to leave and blames Aditya for kidnapping her baby. Meanwhile, Hima and Sourya are shocked to see that the baby stops crying when Karthik takes him. Elsewhere, Rudrarani warns Koteshu to mind his business and tells him Karthik had signed the agreement to clear his debts. Mounitha provokes Soundarya with her words. But Soundarya warns her to stay away.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya tell Karthik and Deepa that some children bullied them and say they want to go to Soundarya's home. Meanwhile, Rudrani comes up with an evil plan to take away Hima and Sourya from Karthik and Deepa. Soundarya requests the police to trace Karthik's location and Anand Rao asks her to leave Karthik alone for few day. Later, Deepa pledges her jewelry for money to fulfill her family's needs, but Rudrani orders them not to help Deepa. However, Deepa convinces Rudrani and takes the money.