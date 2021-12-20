Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 20: Rudrani's Condition For Karthik's Debts

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik gets panicked when Rudrani reveals the terms and conditions of her agreement that she will take off his daughter if he fails to clear the debt. On the other hand, Deepa and the children wait for Karthik. Meanwhile, Karthik tells Deepa that he signed the documents to clear debts. Mounitha is worried about her missing son and Karthik's whereabouts. The next morning, Mounitha gives an advertisement in the paper about her missing son and announces a reward. Meanwhile, Anand Rao warns Mounitha not to cross her limits or be prepared to face the consequences. Mounitha tells Priyamani that her son has a birthmark on his back.

In yesterday's episode, Kotteshu tells Deepa that Srivalli lost her baby and adopted the baby from Hospital. Meanwhile, Srivalli asks Deepa about their whereabouts. Deepa tells Srivalli and Kotteshu from where they came, but wouldn't get the details. Later Soudarya warns Mounitha, asking her to stay away from her family. Soundarya breaks Mounitha and Karthik's photo and asks her to be within her limits. On the other hand, Rudrani calls Karthik and asks him to sign the documents and explains why she occupied Koteshu's house. Elsewhere, Karthik decides to clear Koteshu's debt of 3 lakhs.