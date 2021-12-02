Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 2: Mounitha Curses Children

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa reveals the truth about Mounitha in the conference and gives everyone clarity on Mounitha's blame over Karthik. Mounitha feels insulted and leaves the conference.

Later, Mounitha provokes Karthik with her words and Soundarya stops him by slapping her. Mounitha tells Karthik that his children would bear the brunt of her curse. Deepa warns her. Meanwhile, Soundarya explains what happened at the conference to Aditya. Mounitha plans something evil to take revenge against Karthik and Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik and Deepa attend Doctors association meeting and everyone congratulates Karthik as he got elected as the president. Soundarya gives a speech about Karthik and says she is proud of him.

Later, Karthik and Deepa are shocked when Mounitha barges into the ceremony. Soundarya tells everyone that after her, Deepa has all the rights on Karthik. Mounitha humiliates Karthik and tells them that he cheated on her. Meanwhile, Deepa claps for Mounitha's acting and gives it back with her words.