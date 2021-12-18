Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 18: Soundarya Warns Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Kotteshu tells Deepa that Srivalli lost her baby and adopted the baby from Hospital. Meanwhile, Srivalli asks Deepa about their whereabouts. Deepa tells Srivalli and Kotteshu from where they came, but wouldn't get the details. Later Soudarya warns Mounitha, asking her to stay away from her family. Soundarya breaks Mounitha and Karthik's photo and asks her to be within her limits. On the other hand, Rudrani calls Karthik and asks him to sign the documents and explains why she occupied Koteshu's house. Elsewhere, Karthik decides to clear Koteshu's debt of 3 lakhs.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya spend time with Karthik. Hima asks Karthik whether they will go to Soundarya's house for festival. Sourya tells Hima that they will celebrate in the village itself. Meanwhile, Deepa tells Karthik about Rudrani's revenge and Karthik says he will stand by her. On the other hand, Aditya gets furious when Mounitha creates a ruckus by showing her photos with Karthik in the house. Deepa and Karthik welcome Koteshu and Srivalli to their house. Koteshu lands in a tight spot when Deepa questions him about the baby.