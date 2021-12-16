Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 16: Rudrani Makes Deepa Lose Job

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya and her family members are irked by Mounitha's behaviour. Soundarya lashes out at Mounitha and tells her to get out of the house, but she refuses to leave.

On the other hand, Deepa motivates Karthik after he gets upset. Deepa asks Karthik to begin a new life. Rudrani tells her members that she will plan something to take revenge in Deepa and Karthik. Mounitha tries to manipulate Anand Rao, but fails. Meanwhile, Deepa loses her job as Rudrani instructs the head not to give a job to Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha blames Soundarya and Anand Rao for kidnapping her son. Soundarya lashes out at Mounitha and tells her they did not kidnap her son. Mounitha fears that Aditya might have kidnapped her baby to take revenge on her. On the other hand, Srivalli's husband kidnaps Mounitha’s son and lies to Srivalli that the baby's mother died while giving birth to him. Rudrani visits Deepa’s house and creates a mess for keeping things inside the house. Karthik tries to explain to Rudrani, but she refuses to listen and behaves rudely with him. Meanwhile, Deepa slaps Rudrani and warns her to stay away from Karthik. Rudrani vows to take revenge on Deepa for insulting her.